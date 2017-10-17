Full Night of Tuesday Prep Volleyball With Sub-Districts on the Horizon

There’s a full schedule of high school volleyball Tuesday in the local region.

In the B-8 district Alliance has built quite a fine season at 17-6 and continues to try and hold off Sidney and Gering for the top-seed in the postseason. Alliance will host a 2-21 Scottsbluff Bearcat squad tonight. Sidney and Gering are playing in Gering.

In Class C the Mitchell Tigers have only lost to B-8 teams this year. The 18-win Tigers are back in Class C and D action hosting a triangular with Bayard and Creek Valley. It’s a good Mitchell-Creek Valley match-up potentially as the Storm is 17-4.

Gordon/Rushville is looking to snap a six-match losing streak with tonight’s home match against Morrill.

Kimball has hit a rough patch, dropping 11 matches in the last month and gets to host a six-win Perkins County team tonight.

Hay Springs is playing at Hemingford.

Potter-Dix and Banner County fill out the Leyton triangular full of MAC rivals tonight in Dalton.

It’s an important night of games with sub-districts just a few weeks away.