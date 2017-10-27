Fugitive Gives False Name, Wanted On Multiple Charges

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “A male that was taken into custody under a false name at a rural Mitchell residence on October 24th has been positively identified through fingerprints.”

“Julio Bernal, age 30, originally identified himself as John Chavez, age 46, of Cheyenne at the time of his arrest. He and a female associate were arrested by officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, and Mitchell Police Department after they eluded the State Patrol during a pursuit that began around 11:30 the night before. At the time of his arrest, Bernal provided the name John Chavez, but had no identification. A subsequent check of his fingerprints through law enforcement databases confirmed his identity. Julio Bernal is wanted on multiple felony charges in both Colorado and Texas.”

The warrants that we are aware of at this time are:

Weld County Colorado pending charges

(Under the name Joe Chavez, but identity confirmed as Bernal through fingerprints)

Kidnapping 1 st Degree – imprison/secrete-injure victim

Degree – imprison/secrete-injure victim Robbery/Aggravated – menace victim with deadly weapon

Assault/cause injury with deadly weapon

Felony menacing with weapon

Texas pending charges (Brown County and Kerr County)