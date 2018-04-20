Frost unveils spring game rosters

Head Coach Scott Frost announced the rosters for Saturday’s Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. MT and the game will be carried live on the IMG Husker Sports Network (KCOW AM 1400) and televised live to a national audience on BTN.

RED TEAM WHITE TEAM NO. NAME POS. No. NAME Pos. 1 Tyjon Lindsey WR 2 Tony Butler CB 2 Adrian Martinez QB 3 Will Honas ILB 4 Jaevon McQuitty WR 4 Avery Anderson S 5 Dedrick Young II ILB 6 Eric Lee Jr. CB 7 Mohamed Barry ILB 9 DaiShon Neal DL 8 Stanley Morgan Jr. WR 9 Keyan Williams WR 11 Austin Allen TE 16 Noah Vedral QB 13 Justin McGriff WR 17 Andrew Bunch QB 14 Tristan Gebbia QB 18 Guy Thomas OLB 14 Avery Roberts ILB 19 Marquel Dismuke S 16 Ethan Cox CB 22 Devine Ozigbo RB 19 Mike Williams WR 23 Austin Rose RB 21 Lamar Jackson CB 28 Eli Sullivan S 21 Mikale Wilbon RB 31 Kade Warner WR 22 Alex Davis OLB 33 Jaylin Bradley RB 23 Dicaprio Bootle CB 34 Breon Dixon OLB 24 Aaron Williams S 36 Christian Banker WR 25 Greg Bell RB 36 Spencer Jordan ILB 25 Antonio Reed S 36 Reid Karel S 29 Ben Miles RB 38 Damian Jackson LS 30 Bo Kitrell RB 39 Cole Frahm PK 31 Collin Miller OLB 39 Andrew Thurman WR 32 Pernell Jefferson OLB 40 Grant Jordan ILB 32 Barret Pickering PK 40 Brandon Robbins WR 33 Willie Hampton ILB 41 Justin Holm WR 35 Caleb Lightbourn P 47 Branden Hohenstein TE 37 Wyatt Mazour RB 48 Lane McCallum S 38 Damian Jackson DL 49 Austin Hemphill RB 41 Deontai Williams S 50 John Raridon OL 42 Chad Alioth Jr. WR 52 Andrew Ward ILB 43 Tyrin Ferguson OLB 55 Jordan Paup OLB 43 Todd Honas WR 55 Chris Walker DL 45 Ty Chaffin WR 56 Boe Wilson OL 47 Matt Jarzynka DL 57 Jacob Weinmaster ILB 63 Tanner Farmer OL 61 Bryan Brokop OL 66 Hunter Miller OL 65 Christian Gaylord OL 67 Jerald Foster OL 68 Will Farniok OL 71 Matt Farniok OL 70 Matt Sichterman OL 73 Broc Bando OL 74 Jalin Barnett OL 75 Trent Hixson OL 75 Fyn Anderson DL 76 Brenden Jaimes OL 82 Kurt Rafdal TE 85 Matt Snyder TE 83 Bryan Reimers WR 86 Jack Stoll TE 84 David Engelhaupt TE 91 Freedom Akinmoladun DL 87 Conor Young WR 92 Chase Urbach LS 93 Damion Daniels DL 95 Ben Stille DL 94 Khalil Davis DL 96 Carlos Davis DL 97 Deontre Thomas DL 99 Peyton Newell DL 98 Isaac Armstrong P