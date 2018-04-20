Frost unveils spring game rosters

Head Coach Scott Frost announced the rosters for Saturday’s Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. MT and the game will be carried live on the IMG Husker Sports Network (KCOW AM 1400) and televised live to a national audience on BTN.
|RED TEAM
|WHITE TEAM
|NO.
|NAME
|POS.
|No.
|NAME
|Pos.
|1
|Tyjon Lindsey
|WR
|2
|Tony Butler
|CB
|2
|Adrian Martinez
|QB
|3
|Will Honas
|ILB
|4
|Jaevon McQuitty
|WR
|4
|Avery Anderson
|S
|5
|Dedrick Young II
|ILB
|6
|Eric Lee Jr.
|CB
|7
|Mohamed Barry
|ILB
|9
|DaiShon Neal
|DL
|8
|Stanley Morgan Jr.
|WR
|9
|Keyan Williams
|WR
|11
|Austin Allen
|TE
|16
|Noah Vedral
|QB
|13
|Justin McGriff
|WR
|17
|Andrew Bunch
|QB
|14
|Tristan Gebbia
|QB
|18
|Guy Thomas
|OLB
|14
|Avery Roberts
|ILB
|19
|Marquel Dismuke
|S
|16
|Ethan Cox
|CB
|22
|Devine Ozigbo
|RB
|19
|Mike Williams
|WR
|23
|Austin Rose
|RB
|21
|Lamar Jackson
|CB
|28
|Eli Sullivan
|S
|21
|Mikale Wilbon
|RB
|31
|Kade Warner
|WR
|22
|Alex Davis
|OLB
|33
|Jaylin Bradley
|RB
|23
|Dicaprio Bootle
|CB
|34
|Breon Dixon
|OLB
|24
|Aaron Williams
|S
|36
|Christian Banker
|WR
|25
|Greg Bell
|RB
|36
|Spencer Jordan
|ILB
|25
|Antonio Reed
|S
|36
|Reid Karel
|S
|29
|Ben Miles
|RB
|38
|Damian Jackson
|LS
|30
|Bo Kitrell
|RB
|39
|Cole Frahm
|PK
|31
|Collin Miller
|OLB
|39
|Andrew Thurman
|WR
|32
|Pernell Jefferson
|OLB
|40
|Grant Jordan
|ILB
|32
|Barret Pickering
|PK
|40
|Brandon Robbins
|WR
|33
|Willie Hampton
|ILB
|41
|Justin Holm
|WR
|35
|Caleb Lightbourn
|P
|47
|Branden Hohenstein
|TE
|37
|Wyatt Mazour
|RB
|48
|Lane McCallum
|S
|38
|Damian Jackson
|DL
|49
|Austin Hemphill
|RB
|41
|Deontai Williams
|S
|50
|John Raridon
|OL
|42
|Chad Alioth Jr.
|WR
|52
|Andrew Ward
|ILB
|43
|Tyrin Ferguson
|OLB
|55
|Jordan Paup
|OLB
|43
|Todd Honas
|WR
|55
|Chris Walker
|DL
|45
|Ty Chaffin
|WR
|56
|Boe Wilson
|OL
|47
|Matt Jarzynka
|DL
|57
|Jacob Weinmaster
|ILB
|63
|Tanner Farmer
|OL
|61
|Bryan Brokop
|OL
|66
|Hunter Miller
|OL
|65
|Christian Gaylord
|OL
|67
|Jerald Foster
|OL
|68
|Will Farniok
|OL
|71
|Matt Farniok
|OL
|70
|Matt Sichterman
|OL
|73
|Broc Bando
|OL
|74
|Jalin Barnett
|OL
|75
|Trent Hixson
|OL
|75
|Fyn Anderson
|DL
|76
|Brenden Jaimes
|OL
|82
|Kurt Rafdal
|TE
|85
|Matt Snyder
|TE
|83
|Bryan Reimers
|WR
|86
|Jack Stoll
|TE
|84
|David Engelhaupt
|TE
|91
|Freedom Akinmoladun
|DL
|87
|Conor Young
|WR
|92
|Chase Urbach
|LS
|93
|Damion Daniels
|DL
|95
|Ben Stille
|DL
|94
|Khalil Davis
|DL
|96
|Carlos Davis
|DL
|97
|Deontre Thomas
|DL
|99
|Peyton Newell
|DL
|98
|Isaac Armstrong
|P
