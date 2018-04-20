Panhandle Post

Frost unveils spring game rosters

Head Coach Scott Frost announced the rosters for Saturday’s Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. MT and the game will be carried live on the IMG Husker Sports Network (KCOW AM 1400) and televised live to a national audience on BTN.

RED TEAM WHITE TEAM
NO.  NAME POS. No. NAME Pos.
1 Tyjon Lindsey WR 2 Tony Butler CB
2 Adrian Martinez QB 3 Will Honas ILB
4 Jaevon McQuitty WR 4 Avery Anderson S
5 Dedrick Young II ILB 6 Eric Lee Jr. CB
7 Mohamed Barry ILB 9 DaiShon Neal DL
8 Stanley Morgan Jr. WR 9 Keyan Williams WR
11 Austin Allen TE 16 Noah Vedral QB
13 Justin McGriff WR 17 Andrew Bunch QB
14 Tristan Gebbia QB 18 Guy Thomas OLB
14 Avery Roberts ILB 19 Marquel Dismuke S
16 Ethan Cox CB 22 Devine Ozigbo RB
19 Mike Williams WR 23 Austin Rose RB
21 Lamar Jackson CB 28 Eli Sullivan S
21 Mikale Wilbon RB 31 Kade Warner WR
22 Alex Davis OLB 33 Jaylin Bradley RB
23 Dicaprio Bootle CB 34 Breon Dixon OLB
24 Aaron Williams S 36 Christian Banker WR
25 Greg Bell RB 36 Spencer Jordan ILB
25 Antonio Reed S 36 Reid Karel S
29 Ben Miles RB 38 Damian Jackson LS
30 Bo Kitrell RB 39 Cole Frahm PK
31 Collin Miller OLB 39 Andrew Thurman WR
32 Pernell Jefferson OLB 40 Grant Jordan ILB
32 Barret Pickering PK 40 Brandon Robbins WR
33 Willie Hampton ILB 41 Justin Holm WR
35 Caleb Lightbourn P 47 Branden Hohenstein TE
37 Wyatt Mazour RB 48 Lane McCallum S
38 Damian Jackson DL 49 Austin Hemphill RB
41 Deontai Williams S 50 John Raridon OL
42 Chad Alioth Jr. WR 52 Andrew Ward ILB
43 Tyrin Ferguson OLB 55 Jordan Paup OLB
43 Todd Honas WR 55 Chris Walker DL
45 Ty Chaffin WR 56 Boe Wilson OL
47 Matt Jarzynka DL 57 Jacob Weinmaster ILB
63 Tanner Farmer OL 61 Bryan Brokop OL
66 Hunter Miller OL 65 Christian Gaylord OL
67 Jerald Foster OL 68 Will Farniok OL
71 Matt Farniok OL 70 Matt Sichterman OL
73 Broc Bando OL 74 Jalin Barnett OL
75 Trent Hixson OL 75 Fyn Anderson DL
76 Brenden Jaimes OL 82 Kurt Rafdal TE
85 Matt Snyder TE 83 Bryan Reimers WR
86 Jack Stoll TE 84 David Engelhaupt TE
91 Freedom Akinmoladun DL 87 Conor Young WR
92 Chase Urbach LS 93 Damion Daniels DL
95 Ben Stille DL 94 Khalil Davis DL
96 Carlos Davis DL 97 Deontre Thomas DL
99 Peyton Newell DL 98 Isaac Armstrong P

