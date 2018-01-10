Frost Named AFCA National Coach Of The Year

Courtesy: NU Athletic Communications

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost took home his fifth national coach-of-the-year honor on Tuesday, Jan. 9, when his coaching peers selected him as the winner of the 2017 AFCA Coach of the Year Award. Previously, Frost had also been announced as the winner of the 2017 Home Depot, Eddie Robinson, Associated Press and FCA national coach-of-the-year awards.

Frost was recognized after leading UCF to a perfect 13-0 record in 2017, when the Knights were the nation’s only undefeated team. UCF posted the first perfect season in school history, and the Knights were also the first team in American Athletic Conference history to finish with a perfect record. The unanimous selection as the 2017 AAC Coach of the Year, Frost became the 23rd coach in FBS history – and just the sixth active coach – to lead a team to a 13-0 record or better.

Frost went 4-0 against teams that ended the year ranked in both the AP and coaches’ top-25 polls, with his four wins vs. ranked opponents tying for the highest total of any FBS coach in 2017. Each of UCF’s final three victories came against ranked opponents – including a victory over then-No. 7 Auburn in the Peach Bowl – to help the Knights finish with a No. 6 ranking in the AP poll, the highest ranking in program history.

In addition to his head-coaching duties, Frost also called the plays for a UCF offense that led the country in scoring and ranked fifth nationally in total offense.

Frost finished with a 19-7 record in his two seasons at UCF after inheriting an 0-12 team. He led UCF to the greatest two-year turnaround in college football history. One year before he led UCF to a perfect season, Frost’s Knights were the nation’s most-improved team in 2016 when he became the only first-year head coach in FBS history to make a bowl game with a team that was winless the previous season.

A Nebraska native who won two national championships as a Husker, Frost was named Nebraska’s head coach on Dec. 2. In addition to his five national coach-of-the-year honors, Frost could take home another honor on Wednesday when the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award is announced. Frost was previously announced as one of seven finalists for the award last month.