Frost has most of spring game plan in place; Huskers looking to get healthy before Saturday’s action

The Nebraska football team practiced for just over two hours on Tuesday inside the Hawks Championship Center, working out in full pads and helmets.

Head Coach Scott Frost met with media after practice and provided updates on the format of the Spring Game, set for Saturday at 11 a.m.

“We’re going to have a real game minus some kicking plays, that’ll just be kind of on air,” Frost said. “But we’re going to go a normal game format for the first half and have a running clock in the second half until the last five minutes and then have a regular clock again.”

Frost also set he’s looking forward to coaching in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday.

“I won’t be calling any plays or anything,” Frost said. “I’m just going to let the assistants do that. We’re going to divide the coaches up into two different teams and let them coach so I’m going to be a little more of a spectator at this one, and I might take a look up and smell the roses and look at the unbelievable facility and fans we have.”

As for the makeup of the teams, Frost says the staff is nearing a decision on the team rosters.

“We’re going to put the majority of the guys that are doing well on one side,” Frost said. “I want to get some guys some experience of having some success on both sides of the ball and of course we’ve done that that way before and the other team wins so I expect great competition. There’ll be a couple guys that get some reps and are going to get out of there for health sake. I expect a pretty even ball game after that.”

Frost also said he hopes his team’s health improves as the week progresses.

“We have a pretty good virus going around,” Frost said. “We missed a lot of guys today because of sickness and hopefully our guys are tough enough to practice through a little sniffle here and there. But we have some guys with bad fevers and a lot of guys sick. So we had a number of guys that missed today and JD (Spielman) has missed a few days so were trying to get them all healthy and hopefully have them ready for the Spring Game, but we’ll see how we can continue this thing and try to keep everybody healthy.”

One player expected to make his debut on Saturday is redshirt freshman wide receiver Jaevon McQuitty, who sat out last season after season-ending surgery but has worked hard to return to the field and learn the new offense.

“Jaevon (McQuitty) has really turned a corner the last two practices in my mind,” Frost said. “Watching him, he’s starting to get it, starting to understand, starting to play with some pace and detail his work. I’ve seen more plays out of him that last couple of days so I am excited about his development.”

The Huskers return to spring practice on Thursday. Nebraska’s annual Red-White Spring Game presented by First National Bank is set for Saturday, April 21 at Memorial Stadium.