Frontier To Offer Winter Flights Between Omaha, Florida

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Omaha and southwest Florida this winter.

The service will begin Nov. 9 and will be offered Thursdays and Sundays through Dec. 7. It will fly on Mondays and Fridays after Dec. 15.

The flight will leave Fort Myers, Florida, at 10:20 a.m. and arrive in Omaha at 12:53 p.m. It will leave Omaha at 1:50 p.m. and arrive in Fort Myers at 5:55 p.m.

Frontier also flies nonstop to Denver and seasonally to Orlando International Airport.