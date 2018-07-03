Fritzler Talks About Bands On The Bricks 2018 In Downtown Alliance

Bands on the Bricks will continue its 4th year in a row in downtown Alliance this Friday, July 6th. The newly approved “Iron Horse Entertainment District” will see thousands of music fans throughout this concert series in July and August. We spoke with Bands on the Bricks director Elizabeth Fritzler about what they have going on this year, a full band line-up, and adding a concert in Hemingford. You can hear that interview below. Be sure to like Bands on the Bricks on facebook https://www.facebook.com/Bands-on-the-Bricks-Alliance-Ne-2097652040460294/