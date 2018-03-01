Fritzler Named As New Bands On The Bricks Event Coordinator

Box Butte Development Corporation (BBDC) is pleased to announce the hire of Elizabeth Fritzler, former owner of Mane Street Studio in downtown Alliance, as our 2018 Bands on the Bricks event coordinator.

“BBDC is ecstatic to have Elizabeth on board. She has a passion for music and the drive to run it like a business. We couldn’t have asked for a better fit in moving the event forward!” – Chelsie Herian, BBDC Executive Director

Elizabeth will be scheduling bands, gathering sponsorships, and recruiting volunteers to help make the 2018 summer concert series one of the best yet. This is the 4th year for Bands on the Bricks but the first in the newly established IRON HORSE DISTRICT, so plan to come down every Friday night in July. Another new addition this year will include a 5th concert in Hemingford in early August – date to be announced soon.

“Providing the community with opportunities to come together and enjoy excellent entertainment improves the Quality of Life for the residents of Box Butte County and serves as a great recruitment tool for our area – which is an essential part of economic development” – added Chelsie Herian, BBDC Executive Director

Those interested in getting in touch with Elizabeth Fritzler can reach out to BBDC for her contact information by calling 308.762.1800.