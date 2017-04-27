Fritzler Joins Doane Dance Team

Pictured from bottom left: Tony Fritzler, Rhegan Fritzler, Wendy Fritzler. Top from left: 7th Street Dance Instructor Kathy Lybarger, Doane Dance Coach Ashley Lyon.

Rhegan Fritzler has been dancing most of her life. She began dance classes at 7th Street Dance Studio in Alliance 15 years ago, and now as she prepares to graduate from Alliance High School , she will continue her love of dance in College. Rhegan signed on Wednesday, to be a member of the Doane University Dance Team. Doane University is a 4 year, Liberal Arts College located in Crete Nebraska. The Dance Team performs at all home events and other campus activities. The Team also competes in various competitions in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and at the NAIA National level. Rhegan is undecided on a major at this time, but is excited to continue her dance career at the next level. Rhegan is the daughter of Wendy and Tony Fritzler of Alliance. Her dance instructor is Kathy Lybarger of 7th Street Dance Studio in Alliance. Doane Dance Coach Ashley Lyon was also on hand to take part in the signing. Rhegan will graduate from Alliance High School on May 14 and begin classes at Doane in August.