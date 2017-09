FRIDAY SEPT. 1, 2017

MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE…2929 BIGHORN…7 AM – 1 PM….. SATURDAY ONLY…LOTS OF NICE ITEMS

HB…MYSTERY…….FS…MAGNAVOX 32″ TV…READY TO USE….CALL MATT AT 762-4723 AFTER 1 PM

GARAGE SALE…714 LARAMIE….8 – NOON…SAT ONLY

LF…SOMEONE TO DO SEWING…..762-3709

FS…AMBULANCE CONVERTED INTO A VAN…WITH NEW STARTER…NEW BATTERY…$1000….762-2072

VIAERO…301 E. 3RD…763-1111…..FIRST MONTH FREE….2 LINES $100…GREAT PRICES ON NEW PHONES….OPEN…8-6..M-F…SAT…9-4…CLOSED LABOR DAY

FOUND….MILWAUKEE DRILL AT 10TH AND BOX BUTTE…CALL AND IDENTIFY….308-279-9155

FS…7 BOXES OF CERAMIC TILE…105 SQ FT…NEW IN BOX…PALE GRAY/MARBLE COLOR…$50 FOR ALL….CALL FOR INFO…760-0764

HA…27TH TO RICH AND SUSIE…FROM KEVIN AND ANDY

FS…ANTIQUE WOOD COOK STOVE…VERY GOOD CONDITION…READY TO MAKE A DEAL….2-ANTIQUE SEWING MACHINES…..OLDER PHONOGRAPH….READY TO MAKE DEALS….308-430-3284

HB….BY LOLA

CHADRON GARDEN CLUB….WILL HOLD A PLANT SALE….FRIDAY SEPT 8 AND SAT SEPT. 9….ALONG WTH 5 FAMILY YARD SALE…E ON HIGHWAY 20 PAST IMPLEMENT DEALERS….6120 HIWAY 20…LARGE LOT…2 DAYS….BOTH EVENTS AT THE SAME PLACE….FRIDAY NOON – 6…SAT 8 AM TIL DONE ?

COVER JONES MOTOR CO…CLOSED SAT AND MONDAY

LOST….BLACK AND PINK BACKPACK…..BETWEEN MEADOWS AND DOWNTOWN….PLEASE RETURN TO J-5 MEADOWS….OR CALL 308-464-0070

FS…33 LP RECORD OF ALLIANCE HIGH SCHOOL CONCERT CHOIR…$5…..763-8738