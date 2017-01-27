Friday Panhandle Basketball Schedule: Crawford boys look to go 17-0, Chadron girls hosting 14-win Sidney

High School Basketball Friday
Girls Games
Bayard (4-10) at South Platte (8-6)
Bridgeport (6-9) at Chase County (12-6)
Crawford (7-10) at Morrill (10-4)
Garden County (1-10) at Creek Valley (5-7)
Gering (9-7) at Alliance (7-7)
Gordon/Rushville (10-4) at Mitchell (14-1)
Kimball (4-7) at Sutherland (5-8)
Minatare (1-10) at Leyton (6-8)
Pine Bluffs, WY (13-0) at Potter-Dix (12-2)
Sidney (14-2) at Chadron (8-8)
Boys games
Bayard (3-10) at South Platte (5-7)
Bridgeport (7-7) at Chase County (3-13)
Crawford (16-0) at Morrill (8-7)
Garden County (8-5) at Creek Valley (8-6)
Gering (10-6) at Alliance (11-3)
Gordon/Rushville (9-3) at Mitchell (4-10)
Kimball (9-3) at Sutherland (4-7)
Minatare (2-9) at Leyton (11-3)
Pine Bluffs, WY (13-0) at Potter-Dix (0-12)
Sidney (8-8) at Chadron (6-10)