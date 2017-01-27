Panhandle Post

Friday Panhandle Basketball Schedule: Crawford boys look to go 17-0, Chadron girls hosting 14-win Sidney

High School Basketball Friday

Girls Games

Bayard (4-10) at South Platte (8-6)

Bridgeport (6-9) at Chase County (12-6)

Crawford (7-10) at Morrill (10-4)

Garden County (1-10) at Creek Valley (5-7)

Gering (9-7) at Alliance (7-7)

Gordon/Rushville (10-4) at Mitchell (14-1)

Kimball (4-7) at Sutherland (5-8)

Minatare (1-10) at Leyton (6-8)

Pine Bluffs, WY (13-0) at Potter-Dix (12-2)

Sidney (14-2) at Chadron (8-8)

 

Boys games

Bayard (3-10) at South Platte (5-7)

Bridgeport (7-7) at Chase County (3-13)

Crawford (16-0) at Morrill (8-7)

Garden County (8-5) at Creek Valley (8-6)

Gering (10-6) at Alliance (11-3)

Gordon/Rushville (9-3) at Mitchell (4-10)

Kimball (9-3) at Sutherland (4-7)

Minatare (2-9) at Leyton (11-3)

Pine Bluffs, WY (13-0) at Potter-Dix (0-12)

Sidney (8-8) at Chadron (6-10)