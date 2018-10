FRIDAY OCT. 19, 2018

HB….SHANNON…..TERRY

FS…PICKUP TOPPER/SHELL….FOR A SMALLER PICKUP…REDUCED TO $75 CALL FOR INFO…..760-0347

HB…SHANNON….TERRY

LF…LEG EXERCISE BIKE…..760-9410

HB…SHANNON….TERRY….FROM FAMILY AND FRIENDS

LF…PART TIME WORK…..763-1954

FS…VARIOUS SIZES OF CANNING JARS….$5 FOR ALL….SEE AT 919 EMERSON…763-8968

GARAGE SALE….SAT….9-2…504 CHEYENNE AVE…IN BACK IN GARAGE….HAVE KITCHEN TABLES AND CHAIRS…MIRROR AND VANITY…EXERCISE BIKE….LOTS OF JEWELRY

GARAGE SALE…FRIDAY…9-2…POSSIBILY SAT….1003 WEST 3RD IN PARKING AREA….SHOP LIGHTS…GLASS BLOCKS….36″ DOORS….WEED EATERS….SPEAKERS PODIUM

LF…2-TWIN MATTRESSES….IN GOOD CONDITION FOR A LOW $…CALL 760-0460

VIAERO….FALL SAVINGS…NEW IPHONES…NEW SAMSUNGS…GREAT PRICES…GREAT TIME TO SWITCH…CAN KEEP YOUR NUMBER….HOME INTERNET….DISH TV….RURAL AREAS NOW INCLUDED…DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE….M-F…8-6….SAT..9-4….301 E. 3RD……763-1111

HB…BY LOLA

MAKE AN OFFER GARAGE SALE…..LOTS OF ITEMS….912 EMERSON….TODAY AND SAT….8-3

HB…TERRY FROM SHANNON…40TH

FS…1- 26″ GIRLS BIKE…$20….1-27″ GUYS BIKE…$30…760-0076

GA…3-6 WEEK KITTENS….NEED GOOD HOMES…760-4611

HB….SCOTT–TUESDAY—-JORDAN…TODAY..FROM GRANDMA AND GRANDPA

GARAGE SALE…INDOORS…SAT….8-4…808 NIOBRARA…HOSPITAL BED…POWER WHEEL CHAIR….FURNITURE…GLASS WARE

HB….SHANNON….TERRY

FS…2003 FORD 350 CARGO STYLE VAN….$2000…762-2072

HB…SHANNON…TERRY

FS…2-NU VS BETHUNE – COOKMAN TICKETS…..760-1231

FS…2-2 DRAWER FILE CABINETS….DESK WITH BUILTI N CABINET…$25 EACH….762-1358