Friday Night Football Playoff Preview: Class B, C1, C2

Class B and Class C begin their football playoff opening rounds today.

The Chadron Cardinals are home to face Wayne at 2:00. Chadron is the five-seed and Wayne the twelve-seed in the 16-team C1 bracket.

The Cardinals and its near perfect balance on offense will be a handful for the Blue Devils who are limping into the postseason with losses in three of its final four games after a 5-0 start to the year.

When Chadron wants to throw, 1,200 yard passer Coy Bila will have four good targets, one of those being running back Logan Tiensvold who only needs 43 yards to hit 1,000 for the season on the ground to go along as the team’s third leading receiver with 23 catches.

No other local C1 schools are in the post-season, and the closest C2 playoff team is the Valentine Badgers. They’re 7-2 and hosting Sutton in the 13-4 game tonight at 5:00 Mountain. Valentine’s offense has busted out in the last three games with 152 points as part of a five-game winning streak, but even more impressive is the Badger D – which has held opponents to six or fewer points six times with three shutouts!

The Scottsbluff-Blair game kicks off at 6:00 in Class B from Bearcat Stadium in a rematch from the playoff opener last year out west that the Bears took 38-35 after Scottsbluff had built a 20-6 first quarter lead.

Blair overcame the 433-mile trip across the state to win on the road last year, and without Max Mason who scored three TD’s last year the Bearcats will aim to punish the Bears with Chris Busby, who’s got a shot to go over 1,300 yards on the season today and leads a Bearcat running bunch that racks up 308 yards a game on the ground.

McCook is the Class B five-seed and hosts 12-seed Waverly tonight at 5:00 Mountain. Just one blip on the Bison radar – a Week 5 loss to York – and the Bison defense has allowed a measly 13 points total the last three games during a four-game win streak.