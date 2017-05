FRIDAY MAY 5, 2017

THURSDAY MAY 4, 2017

TODAY IS THE FINAL DAY OF THE INDOOR GARAGE SALE..119 W. 3RD NEXT TO MASONIC TEMPLE…OPEN AT 1:30 PM TIL DONE…MAKE OFFERS ON EVERYTHING

FS…NICE ELECTRONIC KEYBOARD…$100…WORKS GOOD…READY TO USE…CALL 308- 279-2394

LF…TOM WHO WORKS ON TREES…..PLEASE CALL… 760-6771

LF…SOMEONE TO MOW LAWN FOR THE SUMMER…..SOMEONE TO DETAIL A CAR….760-4030

YARD SALE…FRIDAY 9-2…504 CHEYENNE-ALLIANCE IN GARAGE IN BACK…HAVE 3 KITCHEN TABLES AND CHAIRS…ROLL TOP DESK…2-BENCHES…4 TABLES OF JEWELRY

GA…6 PATIO CHAIRS…SOME MADE NEED REPAIR…1232 BOX BUTTE IN THE ALLEY…COME AND GET THEM

KAB IS LOOKING FOR A GOOD STURDY WAGON WITH PULL HANDLE…763-1499

FS…LOTS OF BLUE DENIUM JEANS…ALL SIZES….$5-$10-$15…SEE AT 615 MISSISSIPPI….TIL 3 PM TODAY

GARAGE SALE….SAT….7:30 AM – 1PM…2704 CHEYENNE LANE…LOTS OF FURNITURE…SHOES…HOUSEHOLD ITEMS.

HEARTLAND REAL ESTATE….604 FLACK AVE…762-2474…WWW.HEARTRE.COM

SENIOR CENTER…BOOK REVIEW…FRIDAY 9:30-10:30….FREE COFFEE M-F WITH FREE ROLLS ON FRIDAY

GARAGE SALE….ANTIQUE ITEMS…GOOD WORKING MEDIUM SIZE REFRIG….MISC HOUSEHOLD ITEMS….FRIDAY AND POSSIBILY SAT…1011 W. 3RD IN EMPTY LOT…10 AM TIL DONE

GA…REGULAR SIZE COUCH…BIEGE AND BLUE COLOR…760-6088

LF…LICENSE PLATES…CALL LOLA AT 762-3493

LF…FEMALE TO BREED WITH THEIR MALE CAT….CALL 760-1873