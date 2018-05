FRIDAY MAY 25, 2018

YARD SALE….504 CHEYENNE….TODAY 9-2….2 TABLES AND CHAIRS….BABY CRIB AND MATTRESS AND SHEETS…ROCKERS…EX BIKES……LOTS OF MISC JEWELRY

FS…DINNING ROOM TABLE AND 4 CHAIRS…LIKE NEW…487-3527 OR 760-7988……AVE OF FLAGS WILL BE PUT MONDAY AT 7 AM..MEET AT AMERICAN LEGION IN HEMINGFORD…HELP NEEDED

LF…TWIN MATTRESS AND SPRINGS …..760-4353

YARD SALE….LOTS OF ITEMS…..TODAY NOW TO 4 PM…311 SOUTH GRAND…DISHES…BIKES…CLOTHES

LF…SUBSTITUTE DRIVER TO HAUL MAIL TO GORDON…763-1674

FS…18 SPEED ADULT BIKE…….LF…3 BR TRAILER HOME WOULD TRADE A 2 BR TRAILER HOME…760-5155

LF…SOFTBALL CLEATS….SIZE 11 & 12…..FS…TOPPER FOR A 2004 TOYOTA TUNDRA…MAKE OFFERS…..760-7713

HB….BOB

FS…BATHROOM ITEMS…..LIKE NEW WHITE TOILET…$75…NICE 3 DOOR MEDICINE CABINET…$25….2 DOOR MEDICINE CABINET…$25…NICE VANITY WITH SINK AND FAUCETS…$50…..4 LIGHT VANITY BAR…$25…CALL 762-2566

FS…2 SETS OF 4-235 70 16 TIRES…$125 FOR BOTH SETS…..NICE HEAVY METAL 6 LIGHT CHANDLIER…BRONZE/COPPER…$25……NEXT SAT JUNE 2ND SWAP MEET WITH MOSTLY CAR PARTS….1 MILE SOUTH ON ROCK ROAD AND 385…8-6…760-9311

HB…LAVON–SAT FROM LINCOLN FAMILY

FS…ARIANS 42″ RIDING MOWER…RUNS GOOD…READY TO USE……FS…21″ PUSH MOWER…..CALL JIM AT 602-510-9770- IN ALLIANCE…SEE AT 408 FLACK AT FRANKS LOCKSMITH

LARGE GUYS GARAGE SALE….MOSTLY TOOLS…HANDYMAN ITEMS…MISC ITEMS….MULTI FAMILY….JUST SOUTH OF PARKER AT STORAGE UNITS…SATURDAY….7-NOON… COME TAKE A LOOK…760-1396

LF…YELLOW PAINT…PREFER CURB PAINT……CALL MATT AFTER 5 PM AT 762-4723

VIAERO….301 E. 3RD…763-1111…NEW PROMO 2 LINES $90…NEW PHONES…NEW SERVICE…M-F..8-6…SAT ..9-4

LF….RECEIVER HITCH BIKE RACK…..760-5831

HB…GIBSON TWINS….

FS…PINE WOOD BUNDLES…..3 BUNDLES…$10 AND OTHER 4 BULDLES FOR $10….100 MERCURY DIMES…1917 TO CURRENT…$2 EACH….804 SWEETWATER

HB…BY LOLA

HB…RAVEN