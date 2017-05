FRIDAY MAY 19, 2017

HA…11TH—-GREG FROM THE MRS.

LF…OLD T-SHIRTS …BLUE..GOLD..SILVER…NEBRASKA BOOKS…POSTERS….THINGS SPECIFIC TO NEBRASKA TO MAKE QUILTS…..762-8555

FOUND KEYS….3RD AND BOX BUTTE….CLAIM A CHAMBER OFFICE OR CALL 762-1520…..HB…DYLAN–19TH

VIAERO…1ST MONTH FREE TODAY AND SAT…OPEN TIL 6 PM TONIGHT…9-4 SAT…301 E. 3RD…763-1111

CONSTRUCTION GOING ON NOW IN FRONT OF CHAMBER OFFICE..USE BACK ENTRANCE AND PARK BEHIND

LOST…KITTEN…GRAY AND WHITE STRIPED…MALE…MISSING FROM 3RD AND 4TH AND NIOBRARA/YELLOWSTONE…762-4411…760-4552

HB…BY LOLA

FS…2 MATCHING GLASS TOP END TABLES WITH LAMPS..$40…..WOOD BURNING STOVE WITH AX..SLEDGE…4 WEDGES….$100….763-8968

FS…MISC GLASSWARE….PAMPERED CHEF TRIFULL BOWL…VINTAGE BOWL WOULD MAKE A NICE PUNCH BOWL….BRANDY SNIFTER….VERY NICE CONDITION….762-2357

COVER JONES MOTOR CO

CURIOSITY SHOP…STOP BY AND SEE WHAT THEY HAVE…OPEN…WED… FRI..SAT…UNTIL 5 PM…THEY HAVE SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE…1011 WEST 3RD…760-3499