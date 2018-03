FRIDAY MARCH 30, 2018

MOVING SALE….SAT…8-4…1244 DUNCAN AVE…..LOTS OF MOTORCYCLE ITEMS…..MISC FURNITURE…TV’S….PAINT & SUPPLIES….EVERYTHING MUST GO

BLACK DIAMOND RAILS CLUB EASTER EGG HUNT….SAT…10 AM AT CITY PARK SHELTER HOUSE….MEMBERS ONLY…..MEMBERSHIPS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR

LF…GOOD WORKING TV…MAYBE 40″ OR SO….REY …760-0347

SENIOR CENTER….SPECIAL RECOGNITION.. TUESDAY APRIL 3 TO HONOR RSVP VOLUNTEERS….12:30 PM…ALL RSVP MEMBERS WELCOME TO ATTEND……CARD PARTY MOVED TO WED. APRIL 4

KAB FOUND GLASSES AT RECYCLING TRAILERS AT ALLIANCE PLAZA….ALSO FOUND A KEY CHAIN COMPUTER FLASH DRIVE….CLAIM AT 760-2929

FS…COUCH…..SMALL COLR 12″ TV. WITH BUILT IN VHS PLAYER……SIZE 11 STEEL TOE WORK BOOTS….BREAD BOX WITH CANISTERS….MAKE OFFERS….308-778-7518

LF….POWER MOBILITY CHAIR TO BORROW….LF…GOOD WORKING MOBILITY CHAIR…..OLD TAIL GATES….CRAFT BEADS….760-8036

LF…SMALLER PULL TYPE CAMPER..IN GOOD CONDITION….308-249-2014

FS…MENS SIZE 8.5 H&H SQUARE TOE BOOTS…….8.5 LADIES LACE UP BOOTS….ASKING $25 EACH….487-1553

HB…BY LOLA

HB…DIXIE……FROM ARNOLD AND ANNETTE

FS…2006 CHEV SILVERADO PICKUP…. 1 TON..EX CAB….4X4….320K MILES, BUT LOTS OF WORK DONE….8′ BOX….6.0 V8 GAS…SINGLE REAR WHEELS….RUNS GOOD….PRICED REDUCED TO $4400 OR BEST OFFER….308-430-3284

COVER JONES MOTOR CO

FS…MONGOOSE ADULT SIZE MOUNTAIN BIKE…$10….763-8968

VIAERO….301 E 3RD…763-1111…..SAMSUNG GALAXY PHONES NOW ON SPECIAL….SIGN UP NOW….HOME INTERNET…HOME PHONE…BUSINESS DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE…..OPEN M-F..8-6…..SAT..9-4…WILL BE AT THE HOME SHOW

YARD SALE……504 CHEYENNE….NOW TIL 2 PM TODAY…..IN BACK IN ALLEY…TABLES AND CHAIRS….MATTRESS…DRESSER…LOT OF MISC JEWELRY

FS…EASTER BOYS SUIT SIZE 10…..BOYS WINTER COAT…SNOW PANTS…CALL FOR INFO…..308-763-9025