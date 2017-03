FRIDAY MARCH 3, 2017



FS…1996 GEO PRISIM…4 DOOR…GOOD ON GAS…GOOD SCHOOL CAR …ASKING $600……760-2042

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY… OPEN HOUSE AT 1512 TOLUCA…1-3 PM SATURDAY… ALL ARE WELCOME TO COME AND TAKE A LOOK

FS…DOG KENNEL…12′ X 13′ CHAIN LINK…NEW CONDITION…$300….629-1086

FS…LAZY BOY ROCKER/RECLINER…PRICE REDUCED….TAN COLOR….EXCELLENT CONDITION….CALL FOR PRICE INFO…763-8794

FS…TV STAND WITH GLASS SHELF….$25…..760-5739

INDOOR GARAGE SALE…119 W. 3RD…NEXT TO MASONIC TEMPLE…LOTS OF MISC HOUSEHOLD ITEMS….BED FRAMES…WATER SKI’S…NICE WOOLRICH SHIRT JACKETS…LEATHER COATS….TODAY 1:30-5:30 PM

LF…CHAIN LINK FENCE AND DOG RUN….760-5014

COVER JONES MOTOR CO

FS…5-OLD FORD SPLIT RIMS…8 BOLT…..FS…8-LED OUTSIDE DECORATIVE LIGHTS….762-1182

FS…SET OF 4-285 70 17″ TIRES WITH XD RIMS…WILL FIT ANY 5 HOLE PICKUP….TIRES ARE LIKE NEW…$1200…..FS…PACK THAT STRAPS TO AN ATV…ASKING $40….760-7167

FS…3-TOYO TIRES…255-70-R17…..MAKE OFFERS….762-4583

FS…LARGE BLUE RECLINER CHAIR…$500 OBO…..COUCH…$35….BOOKSHELF…$10…..762-5930

ARTIST OPEN HOUSE..1:30-3:30 PM AT CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER FOR RIKKI KLAGES….ALL ARE WELCOME

PHEASENTS FOREVER…YOUTH HUNTERS TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR….BOW HUNTER EDUCATION WILL BE MARCH 9TH…6 PM TO 8 PM AT THE INDOOR RANGE AT OLD WOOLRICH BUILDING..COME IN THE WEST SIDE….REGISTER ONLINE….WWW.OUTDOORNEBRASKA.ORG..THIS WILL BE THE FINAL CLASS UNTIL AUGUST…….CALL DAN 629-7041 FOR INFO

FS…VICTORIAN STYLE CHAIR WITH MATCHING END TABLE…VERY GOOD CONDITION…NICE WOOD…NICE UPHOLSTRY…$125 FOR THE SET….760-5797

LF…COMPLETE SINGLE BED…WITH MATTRESS…SPRINGS…FRAME…CALL 760-6590…760-1449

HB….BY LOLA

FS…HAVE LOTS OF MISC CROCHET TREAD…MISC SQUARES…$25 AND $50…SEE AT 615 MISSISSIPPI

FS…3 PIECE MATCHING BEDROOM SET WITH DOUBLE BED…DRESSER AND CHEST OF DRAWERS…LIKE NEW..$450….FS..55 GAL FISH TANK WITH STAND…MISC ACCESSORIES…ROCKS….WITH 2ND TANK….GOOD CONDITION…$30…760-4864