FRIDAY MARCH 23, 2018

FS…LIKE NEW, MICROWAVE OVEN…$15……CANISTER SET…$10 OR BEST OFFER….308-778-7518

LF…LARGE MAN’S RECLINER CHAIR……763-1954

YARD SALE…..504 CHEYENNE…IN BACK, IN GARAGE….9-2 FRIDAY AND SATURDAY….HAVE 2 TABLES AND CHAIRS…DRESSERS…LOTS OF MISC JEWELRY

FS…2-ANTIQUE RECORD BOOKS WITH ALBUMS INCLUDED……STOLEN A RELIGIOUS GOLD FRAME WITH COIN…CALL 308-458-7519 FOR INFO

LF….BOOM TOUCH SPEAKER FOR A CELL PHONE FOR HANDS FREE TALKING…..760-1396

FS…3 -BIKES….1- ADULT MT BIKE…$10……2-BOYS DIRT BIKES…$5 EACH….CALL 763-8968

LF…ANYONE WHO WOULD LIKE TO PLAY TENNIS….PLEASE CALL KAREN…505-263-0887….762-1646

SENIOR CENTER….MUSIC BY LARRY AND RACHEL FOR ONE FINAL TIME TODAY FROM 1 PM – 3 PM…ALL ARE WELCOME

LF…2 -TALL END TABLE LAMPS…OLD FASHIONED STYLE…PREFER MATCHING SET OF LAMPS…760-4353

LF….GOOD WORKING GAS KITCHEN STOVE….763-8348..LEAVE MSG

GARAGE SALE….SAT…SUN….8-NOON BOTH DAYS….512 SWEETWATER IN ALLEY….LOTS OF ITEMS

VIAERO….NEW PHONE SAMSUMG S9….ASK ABOUT $200 OFF….HOME INTERNET….SWITCHING IS EASY….2 LINES $100….OPEN 8-6 M-F…9-4 SAT….301 E. 3RD…763-1111

FS…STOP BY AND SEE LOTS OF CAR PARTS…COLLECTIBLES…FRAMED ITEMS….CAR COLLECTIBLES…..760-9311

HIGHLAND PARK….IS TAKING DONATIONS FOR ANIMAL SHELTER…..ON MONDAY 3/26….WALKING TACO DRIVE THRU…$5…11:30- 1 PM…PROCEEDS TO ALZ MEMORY WALK

FS…CROME, MISTER PICKUP CATTLE GUARD FOR A FORD…760-6021

FS…MTD RIDING MOWER….AIR COMPRESSOR…..JIG FOR A TABLE SAW….NICE MENS DIAMOND RING….SHOP MANUALS FOR 89 CHEV SURBURBAN, VAN OR 1/2 TON PICKUPS…..762-4411…760-4552

FS…1971 FORD GALAXY….1K ORIGINAL MILES…GOOD CONDITION…SEE AT 710 YELLOWSTONE IN ALLEY…REDUCED $1000

FS…3- PIECE MARSHALL AMP SET….CABINET MODEL MX 1212A..MX 412B WITH COVERS…NEW CONDITION……7- ELECTRIC GUITARS…SOME WITH HARD CASES……CALL FOR INFO 760-6089