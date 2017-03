FRIDAY MARCH 17, 2017….HAPPY ST PATRICKS DAY!!!!



FS…LIKE NEW HITCH AND RECEIVER…MOUNTS TO CAR TO YOUR TRUCK…ASKING $100….LF..2-215 55 R18 TIRES WITH GOOD TREAD LEFT…760-0076

LOST…DOG AT 400 BLOCK OF EMERSON….BROWN AND WHITE FEMALE WITH BLACK AROUND EYES…ANSWERS TO CHARLIE PLEASE CALL 763-1804

FS…LIKE NEW, SMALL BREAKFAST NOOK STYLE TABLE WITH 2 STOOLS…$50….ADULT WHEELED WALKER WITH BRAKES AND STORAGE ….FOLD UP STYLE WHEEL CHAIR…$20 EACH ….CALL MIKE…..760-2929

FS…MISC HIGH VISIBLE ORANGE T-SHIRTS…LONG AND SHORT SLEEVE…..GA….SHASTA DAISYS AND STRAWBERRY PLANTS…762-5689

INDOOR GARAGE SALE….119 W 3RD…NEXT TO MASONIC TEMPLE…ADDED SOME NEW ITEMS…COME AND TAKE A LOOK…OPEN AFTERNOONS…1:30-5:30 PM

GA…FEMALE GERMAN SHEP/LAB CROSS…APPROX 6 MONTH OLD….FS 20 AND 30 GALLON FISH TANKS WITH STANDS…..760-7580

1ST CHRISTIAN CHURCH HAS PECANS…$10 PER LB….CALL 762-3598

YARD/GARAGE SALE….TODAY AND SAT….9-2….504 CHEYENNE IN BACK…HAVE A WIRE WELDER…AIR HOSE…TOOLS….SM APT SIZE TABLE AND 4 CHAIRS….MISC JEWELRY

HB…JIM

HB…SHANIA

HB..JOE–SUNDAY FROM WESTCO CREW

HB…BY LOLA

FS…TOPPER SHELL FOR A 93 FORD LONG BOX…$30…308-629-1516

HB…DENNY….HB..SUNDAY TO ERICA

HB…TED….ROGER…SAT–GARY..LINDA

LF…TODDLER SIZE BIKE CART…760-4909

FS…GOOD CONDITION MINKOTA BOW MOUNT..TROLLING MOTOR…112 LB THRUST…36 VOLT….$400 OBO….763-8267

COVER JONES MOTOR CO

LF…EMPTY VITALIX PLASTIC TUBS…NOT BROKEN PLEASE…760-5275

GARAGE SALE….NOON-5 TODAY…..8-5 SAT AND SUNDAY….H-11 TOWER PLAZA

LF…CAST IRON JOHN DEERE TRACTORS…..762-2072

SENIOR CENTER ST PATS PARTY TODAY….WEAR GREEN….12:30 – 2 PM ALL ARE WELCOME…REFRESHMENTS SERVED…..RACHEL AND LARRY WILL PERFORM

GARAGE SALE….615 MISSISSIPPI…SATURDAY…10 AM TIL DONE

GA…1-QUEEN SIZE LOW PROFILE BOX SPRINGS…2 YRS OLD…SEE AT 1011 WEST 3RD….FS…GOOD WORKING REFRIG…SEE AT 1011 W.3RD