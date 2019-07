FRIDAY JULY 5, 2019

GARAGE SALE…SATURDAY…8-NOON….1321 EMERSON….MULTI FAMILIES….LOTS OF ITEMS

MULTI FAMILY GARAGE SALE….SATURDAY…..8 AM – 1 PM….712 BIGHORN…IN THE HUSKER HOUSE

VIAERO….FINAL HAMBURGER DAY TODAY…11-1…BBQ BURGER….WILL DELIVER….763-1111…301 E. 3RD….CHECK SUMMER SALE SPECIALS…PHONES…TABLETS…ETC….ASK ABOUT FREE PHONES

LF…GOOD CLEAN…KITCHEN STOVE……FUTON BED/COUCH…760-5014 LEAVE MSG

FS…WINDOW SIZE AC….GOOD CONDITION…12″ HIGH X 23″ WIDE X 21″ DEEP….$50……..FS…SET OF KIDS ILLUSTRATED BOOKS…24 BOOKS TOTAL…NICE CONDITION….CLASSIC STORIES….$50…….760-7110

GARAGE SALE….4TH AND BIG HORN….SATURDAY….9 UNTIL 2 PM…LOTS OF MISC ITEMS….LF…OLE LARSON VINTAGE WESTERN PICTURES…..LOST… A SMALL BOTTLE WITH SOME MONEY….CALL 308-458-7519

FS…MASTERFORCE 10″ BAND SAW ON STAND…ONLY 2 YRS OLD…$50….SET OF MOUNT ON REAR VEIW MIRRORS…MOUNT TO WINDOW WELL CHANNEL……$10…..760-1403

FUR TRADE DAYS IN CHADRON….CRAZY LOUIE GUYS AND OTHERS WILL BE BACK …BEAN BROKER…JULY 11

ALLIANCE TENNIS CLINIC…JULY 8-11….YOUTH TO ADULTS ARE WELCOME…TODAY IS DEADLINE TO REGISTER…STOP BY ARC…WILL BE HELD AT CITY COURTS AT 8TH STREET…UNL COACHES WILL CONDUCT CLINIC

FS…2-MICROWAVE OVENS…GOOD CONDITION…$30 EACH…..5TH WHEEL HITCH…REDUCED TO $80….760-0076

AHS CLASS OF 1979 MEMBERS…HELP NEEDED SATURDAY FOR REUNION…COME TO 2140 CR 61…9 AM….760-2166

FS….WHEEL CHAIR FOR SMALL ADULT…….SHOWER SEAT…..HOOVER SHAMPOOER/POLISHER…..LARGE HEATING PAD……ELECTRIC ICE CREAM MAKER……2 GOOD WORKING TABLE LAMPS….MISC. SMALL HOUSEHOLD ITEMS….MAKE OFFERS…..762-4948

GA…2-WHEEL CHAIRS……..LF…TABLE WITH 2-4 CHAIRS…..REFRIG AND ELECTRIC STOVE….FOR LOW $……308-629-8058

FS…SMALL RECLINER….MAKE OFFERS….762-5756

GARAGE SALE….SATURDAY…..8 AM TIL ?……3012 BIGHORN…LOTS OF VARIETY OF ITEMS

YARD SALE….407 SNYDER PLACE….SATURDAY AND SUNDAY…ALL DAY BOTH DAYS

LF…GI JOE DOLL…TUX FOR A KEN DOLL….760-1058

FS…10 CT GOLD DIAMOND RING…LADIES SIZE 6…NICE…$80…..5′ X 7′ AREA RUG….760-4353

FS…4-WOOD FENCE POSTS…6’…$5 FOR ALL…..762-3816

HB….BY LOLA

LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND….CLEAN UP WORK…ETC…GUTTER CLEANING…..LF…MOUNTAIN BIKES IN ANY CONDITION….760-8470

FS…NICE FURNITURE ITEMS….4 RECLINERS….NEED MINOR CLEANING….$25 EACH……DOUBLE PEDESTAL TABLE WITH 5 ROLLING CHAIRS…$100…..LIGHT COLOR DESK…$50…..GA…3- OLDER STYLE…30+ ” TV’S….BRIDGEPORT….308-279-0906

FS…ANTIQUE WOOD DRESSER…3 DRAWERS ON WHEELS…$250….SMALL BOOK CASE…$30…TALLER BOOK CASE…$50…..6-STEEL FENCE POSTS…$20 FOR ALL…..762-5930