FRIDAY JAN. 20, 2017



FS…20″ FLAT SCREEN TV…..CONSOLE TV….TV/VCR COMBO….LIKE NEW CAR STEREO…..GOOD WORKING VCR…..OTHER MISC ELECTRONIC ITEMS….629-1178

FS…TREADMILL….READY TO USE….760-2576

LF…17″-6 HOLE RIMS AND TIRES…..TO FIT A GMC….760-4735

FS…BICOR SEWING MACHINE…1005 SERIES MODEL…HAVE THE MANUAL AND ALL FEATURES…$40……..1/24TH SCALE JEFF GORDON MODEL CAR IN BOX…$20……YOUGIHO CARDS…860+…$30…762-3816

HB…ALEIGHA

LF…SMALL 5 GAL AQUARIUM FOR A GOOD SAM RESIDENT…DON’T NEED ACCESSORIES OR FISH….JUST NEEDS TO HOLD WATER….762-4723

HB…BY LOLA

COVER JONES MOTOR CO

HB…LEXI….FROM MOM AND DAD

FS…20+ PIECES OF PETRIFIED WOOD…VARIOUS SIZES… 760-4793

HB…LEXI…FROM MATT AND MARTINS GANG

HB…ANTONIO AND ZANE