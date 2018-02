FRIDAY FEB. 9, 2018

COUPLES DANCE CLUB BEING FORMED IN ALLIANCE….WOULD HOLD 9 DANCES PER YEAR….WOULD LIKE TO GET 30 COUPLES…..DUES WOULD BE COLLECTED….LESSONS WOULD BE OFFERED….IF INTERESTED CALL JOHN AT 308-760-8145

HB…DREW—SAT

CLASS OF 79 REUNION MEETING….SUNDAY FEB. 11..1 PM AT CORNER GRILL IN ALLIANCE

HB…DEB…FROM RON

FS…NEW SET OF TIRE CHAINS…14″…WOULD FIT AN ATV….GOOD 13″ STUDDED TIRES ON PLYMOUTH WHEELS…..308-763-1550–HAY SPRINGS

HB…DREW—SAT….GOOD LUCK AT DIST WRESTLING

POOR ROAD CONDITIONS AND LOTS OF SNOW IN CHADRON

LF….PLASTIC MILK CRATES OR OTHER SIZE MILK CRATES….LF…SOME ONE GOING TO UPSTATE NEW YORK THAT WOULD HAUL A PALLETT…CALL 760-1396

VIAERO….301 E 3RD….763-1111…ASK ABOUT A MONTH FREE SERVICE AND ASK ABOUT SHARE MORE PLANS….HOME INTERNET SERVICE…NEW PHONES…TABLETS….IPADS..ETC..LOCAL DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE…..M-F 8-6…SAT 9-4

HB…..LYLE–SAT….FROM ARNOLD AND ANNETTE

HB…BY LOLA

COVER JONES MOTOR CO…ASK ABOUT SERVICE SPECIAL

MAGNIFICANT BRUNCH SATURDAY AT LYCEUM…9-NOON…COST IS $12…RSVP TO 760-3070….HOLY ROSARY BAKE SALE…AFTER WEEKEND MASSES IN CHURCH BASEMENT