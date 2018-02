FRIDAY FEB. 23, 2018

LF….FEMALE…BROWN AND WHITE…CHIHUAHUA…FOR A FAMILY PET…..ALSO LOOKING FOR A RECLINER….763-1954

LF…RECLINER CHAIR…..BLUE HEELER DOG…..HAVE A PS ONE TO TRADE FOR AN XBOX 360……760-5155

HA….ENSIGN AND HAROLD–SAT

HB…ELLIE….FROM FAMILY AND FRIENDS

HB…JENNIFER AT BBGH….JAMES–SUN…FROM FATHER IN LAW AND DAD

AG PRODUCERS MEETING….ON FARM RESEARCH RESULTS…WED….FEB. 28 AT KNIGHT MUSEUM….LOTS OF GOOD INFOMATION FOR LOCAL GROWERS….9-NOON….NO CHARGE…PLEASE RSVP …..CALL JOHN AT EXTENSION OFFICE TO SIGN UP TODAY….308-762-5616

FS…VINTAGE “IDEAL” KNIFE…FROM WWI ERA…..ANOTHER COLLECTIBLE KNIFE….BOTH WITH SHEATHS……308-629-1111

HB…BY LOLA

HB…MINDY–SATURDAY…FROM JOHN

COVER JONES MOTOR CO

FS…1994 LAUNDRY OR DOOR BASKET…308-458-7519

LF…ANYONE GOING TO UPSTATE NEW YORK TO HAUL A PALLET WILL PROVIDE GAS $…….LF…CALLER ID BOX…..760-1396

SENIOR CENTER…..LARRY AND RACHEL PLAYING TODAY 12:30-3PM

LF…ELECTRIC DRYER FOR A REASONABLE PRICE……LF…DOUBLE SIZE BED CALL 308-458-7555