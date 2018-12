FRIDAY DEC 28, 2018

MOVING SALE….411 LANE ONE, AT GOOD SAMARITIAN…NOON TO 3 PM FRIDAY AND SATURDAY….LOTS OF HOUSEHOLD ITEMS….BRING YOUR OWN BAGS….CALL 760-2376 FOR INFO

FS…..GUITARS IN LIKE NEW CONDITION….COLLECTIBLES….SIGNATURE MODELS…WITH COA…CUSTOM STRAPS AND CASES……KISS MODEL…$700…$1000……GIBSON…LIKE NEW…$800….96-97 MODEL STRATOCASTER…WITH CASE…$650…….SQUIRE JAZZMASTER DELUXE…WITH HARD CASE….$400…..531-739-6521–IN ALLIANCE FOR A FEW DAYS

HB…SELENA–18TH….FROM FAMILY

LF….AUTO OR MANUAL TRANSMISSION FOR A 97 RANGER 2WD…762-2072

LF…26″ MOUNTAIN BIKE….760-8470

FS…SET OF 4- 16″ TIRES….$40 FOR ALL…760-4885

FS…LEATHER HUSKER JACKET.. NICE CONDITION…SIZE 42-44…$10….762-8555

FS…GREEN BAY PACKERS…SIZE LARGE JACKET…$60…..3 TIER SMALL DECORATIVE SHELF…24″ HIGH X 23″ WIDE…NICE CONDITION…$30…. CALL …760-0126

WOULD LIKE TO TRADE ONE PIECE QUEEN BOX SPRING FOR A 2 PIECE QUEEN BOX SPRINGS……760-1579