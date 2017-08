FRIDAY AUG. 18, 2017

LOST…BLACK AND PINK BACKPACK…MISSING FROM MEADOWS TO LINCARE….308-464-0070 OR DROP AT J-5 MEADOWS

LF…2 TWIN SIZE BOX SPRINGS OR KING BOX SPRINGS…NEED ASAP….760-5014

HB…NEIL

LOST…KIDS MUTTON BUSTING BELT….AT PARK…760-1164

GARAGE SALE…811 LARAMIE….LOTS OF BOYS CLOTHES..SHOES…MISC ITEMS…FURN…..FRIDAY AND SAT…..7 AM TIL ? BOTH DAYS

FS…NEW 14″ TIRE CHAINS…MAKE OFFERS…..ANTIQUE HIAWATHA BIKE…BLUE AND WHITE…NICE CONDITION…$200….308-763-1550..HAY SPRINGS

VIAERO…301 E 3RD….763-1111…..1ST MONTH FREE ON NOW….NEW PHONES….HOME INTERNET SWITCH NOW…..2 LINES $100 PER MONTH…BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIALS ON TABLETS.

ALLIANCE MOTOCROSS IS NEEDING HELP WITH RACE…7 AM -5:30 PM ON SAT AUG 26-SUN 27…WILL PAY….CALL MARK…760-1314

LF…GOOD USED TROMBONE FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL BAND STUDENT…760-0654 OR 762-9378

HB…CHRIS

KEEP ALLIANCE BEAUTIFUL OFFICE AND RECYCLING CENTER CLOSED ON MONDAY….HAVE LOTS OF INK CARTS…$10 EACH…CALL 762-1729…9-3

FS…2003 CHEV IMPALA…USED BY AN EXCHANGE STUDENT….GOOD CONDITION…SEE AT SAFEWAY PARKING LOT….615-218-1419

FS…ROPER WASHER AND DRYER SET…WHITE…GOOD CONDITION…HEAVY DUTY…$125 FOR THE PAIR…..FS…2 STUFFED ROCKERS…$10 EACH….760-3204

HB…BY LOLA

LF…SOMEONE TO RENT A MOTORCYCLE AND HELMET…762-6909

COVER JONES MOTOR CO…CLOSED 10-2:30 ON MONDAY

GARAGE SALE…907 CHEYENNE….SAT AND SUN….8-4 BOTH DAYS..NO EARLY SALES

FS…SONY WEATHER RADIO….KIRBY VAC….SYLVANNIA TURN TABLE…E.THAN ALLEN TABLE AND CHAIR SET…OFFICE/ DESK CHAIR….ENTERTAINMENT CENTER….308-458-7769

LF…REAR BAG FOR A PUSH MOWER….ALSO REAR BAG FOR A 42″ CRAFTSMAN RIDING MOWER….308-631-1551

FS…MISC PAINT…$2 PER GALLON…..INDUSTRIAL ENNAMAL…OFF WHITE COLOR….DUTCH BOY SATIN INTERIOR DARK BROWN…WALL AND TRIM..YELLOWISH….$2 PER GALLON….VALSPAR INTERIOR…WHITE…1/2 GAL…$1…2 HARRY POTTER BOOKS….3 GOOSEBUMPS BOOKS….762-5085

GARAGE SALE…FRIDAY…SAT..SUNDAY…10TH AND FLACK AT STORAGE BUILDINGS…9 AM TIL DONE ALL 3 DAYS

GARAGE SALE…419 MISSISSIPPI…FRIDAY AND SAT….8 AM -4 PM BOTH DAYS

GARAGE SALE….216 NORTHPARK ESTATES….8 AM TIL DONE BOTH DAYS

GARAGE SALE….819 COLORADO….8-4 PM…SATURDAY

GARAGE SALE…MULTI-FAMILIES….20 TABLES…3 PM TIL DONE FRIDAY….ALL DAY SATURDAY AT 1448 PLATTE AVE.