FRIDAY APRIL 26, 2019

EAGLES CLUB….GARAGE SALE AND FLEA MARKET….4-8 TODAY…9-4 SAT

GA…QUEEN MATTRESS….762-8373

LF….USED CARPET…MISC PIECES….ANY SIZE…ANY CONDITION…WILL COME AND PICK UP….760-1803

FS….NICE WASHER AND DRYER SET….$150 OR BEST OFFER….1.6″ TIRES……INDOOR/OUTDOOR FOUNTAINS…..OTHER MISC HOUSEHOLD ITEMS…..308-778-6260

PANHANDLE PUBLIC HEALTH…DENTAL DAYS….PRE SCREENING CHECKS GOING ON NOW … 3-21 YRS ARE ELIGIBLE….MAY 31-JUNE 1…CALL 487-3600 EX. 105…FOR A PACKET…THANKS TO LOCAL DENTISTS

VIAERO…301 E 3RD…763-1111

FS…SMALL STEP LADDER FOR A PET TO USE……3-NICE BLANKETS….$50 EACH…..762-3709

LF…SOMEONE TO TRIM SEVERAL BRANCHES FROM AN APPLE TREE….CAN KEEP THE WOOD…760-0912

THANKS TO EVERYONE FOR SUPPORTING TO EAGLES HAMBERGER NIGHT….BACK AGAIN IN SEPT.

INDOOR YARD SALE…318 BOX BUTTE IN HERITAGE MALL…10-4 SAT

PILLARS FOR THE PARK… GARAGE SALE….8-2…SAT…MASONIC TEMPLE….DROP ITEMS OFF AT 3 PM TODAY

HB…BY LOLA

LF…GOOD RUNNING VEHICLE FOR LOW $…..308-778-6260

COVER JONES MOTOR CO…..REDUCED PRICES ON MOST INVENTORY

FS…SHOP MANUALS FOR 89 CHEV SUBURBAN /TRUCK..82 JEEP..81/82 KAWASAKI MOTORCYCLE …MAKE OFFERS……SHARP MICROWAVE OVEN….1100 WATT…$20……NEW IN THE BOX FUSION INVERTOR…CONVERTS 12 V TO 120 VOLTS…$120…762-4411…760-4552

GA…WHIRLPOOL UNDER COUNTER DISHWASHER….WOKS GOOD….COME AND GET IT…CALL 762-4994

HB….ROBERT…AT WESTERN POTATO…..FS…3-26″ ADULT MOUNTAIN BIKES….$30 EACH…SEE AT 1012 PLATTE……LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND…760-8470

GARAGE SALE….STORAGE BUILDINGS BEHIND SUBWAY…1-3 TODAY….EVERYTHING MUST GO…..MAKE OFFERS