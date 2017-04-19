Freshman Horn Dominates in Chadron State Victory Over UNK

Chadron State College freshman Megan Horn carried a one-hitter into the seventh inning of her first win of the season, and the Eagles got a 10-4 win at home against the University of Nebraska at Kearney after getting turned back 3-2 in the first game of the non-conference doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Lopers managed to hit twice against Horn in the seventh inning, but the rookie left both baserunners stranded, earning the victory with only three hits against her. The four runs were all scored on plays involving throwing errors, one being credited to Horn. All were unearned.

UNK was stingy in the pitching circle early in the afternoon, as Lopers Sara Sempek and Abbey Martin allowed CSC one earned run on five hits. The lone earned run came in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, as freshman Angelica Maples homered solo to pull the final score to within one.

In the late game, the Eagle bats found better success against Martin, who got the start for Kearney. Seniors Taylor Bauer and Morgan Wilhelm accounted for 6 of 10 RBI, as Chadron State pounded out 12 hits. Seven of those hits went for extra bases, with both Bauer and Wilhelm going yard for multiple RBI.

Chadron State moves to 22-22 overall, while Kearney is now 9-43.

The Eagles host Adams State on Saturday and Sunday for their home finale. The six Chadron State seniors are to be honored on Sunday, between the 11 a.m. game and the contest to follow.