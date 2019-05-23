Freshman Chadron State second baseman named 2nd Team All-American

Chadron State College freshman second baseman Haleigh Hoefs , of Lincoln, Nebraska, was announced Wednesday as a 2019 Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association Softball Second Team All-America at her position. Three teams plus honorable mentions were selected by a vote of sports information directors around the NCAA division, from among the All-Region First Team selections.

Hoefs is one of only three Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference softball players selected to any of the three D2CCA All-America Teams. One additional RMAC player was awarded honorable mention.

In her first year at CSC, the freshman batted .447 in with 19 doubles, 12 home runs, 49 RBI, and 40 runs scored. Her slugging percentage of .837 set a new single-season school record and her doubles tied the record set by Allison Hendricksen in 2010.

The Ron Lenz national Pitcher of the Year award for Division II went to Kylee Smith of North Georgia for the second consecutive year, which the Player of the Year honor was given to Truman State’s Christa Reisinger.

Hoefs is the first player named All-America since the CSC softball program was reinstated in 2007.