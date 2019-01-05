French clinches CSC victory over Highlands with 11-6 win late in dual

Chadron State College wrestlers won 6 of 10 weight classes, forfeiting at 125, to pull off a 25-21 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference dual match victory at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, New Mexico on Friday evening.

The team received six points each from Brandon Kile’s pin at 133 points, and got another six when Jake Otuafi stuck his 157-pound opponent in the third period. Both opponents were sophomores.

Chase Clasen added a win and a bonus point to take a 10-9 lead for the Eagles at 149 pounds. The Eagles never let go of their lead following that bout.

Tate Allison at 165 pounds, Matt Hebel at 174, and Wade French at 197, each helped preserve the win with decisions in their matches in the later rounds.

Highlands prevailed with pins at 184 pounds and heavyweight, but the Eagles put the match out of reach with French’s decisive 11-6 win over senior Chris Collins, the runner-up in the Elite bracket of the Kearney Open in November. Prior to Friday, three of Collins’ four other losses were to a pair of Oklahoma State wrestlers and the currently 10th-ranked individual in NCAA Division II.

The Grizzlies of Adams State University await the Eagles on Saturday, at 2 p.m. They suffered a loss to undefeated Colorado School of Mines in their RMAC opener on Friday.

For the time being, at least, Chadron State is the only team besides Mines with two conference wins, standing at 2-1 early in the dual schedule for most squads.