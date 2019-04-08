Free suicide prevention training coming to Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF- At a recent community meeting, Shelby Benson noticed a lot of questions went unanswered in regards to suicide prevention.

“I heard a lot of parents saying, ‘What can we do?’ There wasn’t a whole lot of specific answers for them,” said Benson, a sophomore at Western Nebraska Community College. “It was just, ‘listen to your kids.’ But sometimes those answers aren’t always apparent as you think they are.”

So Benson, as president of the Lambda Pi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at WNCC, and Panhandle Partnership are organizing a free suicide prevention, QPR training for the community on Monday, April 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the John N. Harms Center on the Scottsbluff Campus.

“I think that it’s really important for people that want to do something, to step up and come to this,” Benson said. “This is where you’ll be able to get to those resources.”

The QPR training, which stands for question, persuade, and refer, is designed to educate anyone on three steps to help save a life from suicide. Attendees will learn to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis, and know how to refer someone to help. Those attending will also be granted Gatekeeper status, which is recognized by the Surgeon General’s National Strategy for Suicide Prevention as someone who is certified to understand the warning signs of a suicide crisis.

“Don’t be afraid to come and utilize this resource, even if it is a little uncomfortable,” Benson said. “This is something we can do to help out our friends and family. It’s a conversation that isn’t exactly easy to have, but if you know how to start that conversation it might be easier than taking a shot in the dark.”