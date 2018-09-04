Fred Fritzler, 85, passed away Friday, August 31, 2018.

He was born October 20th, 1932 in Minatare, NE to Alex

(Sasha) and Eva Schnell Fritzler.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy, of 64 years, his daughter, Kathy (Monte)

Evans and two sons, Steve (Vickie) Fritzler and Douglas (Delores) Fritzler.

He is also survived by four grandchildren, Sarah (Evans) Christiansen, Lindsay

(Evans) Percival, Luke Evans and Michael Fritzler and two great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and five brothers and two sisters.

He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. He served as president on the

4-H council. Farming and ranching were his lifetime occupation. At the age of

80 he realized he could no longer care for his black angus cattle and fully retired.

His farmyard consisted of every feathered fowl known to mankind. People

referred to it as “Fred’s Zoo”!

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing and telling stories.

He will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held Friday, September 7th at 2 P.M. at St. John’s

United Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be sent to “Pillars in the Park” to honor his love of flowers.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral

Home in charge of arrangements.