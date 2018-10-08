Frank Grimm, 85

Funeral services for Frank Grimm of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, October 13,

2018 at 12:00PM at the First Congregational Church in Chadron, Nebraska with Doctor Russ

Seger officiating.

Frank passed away on October 7, 2018 at the Chadron Community Hospital in Chadron, Nebraska.

Frank was born on November 18, 1932 in Harrison, Nebraska.

He was 85.

A memorial has been established for the First Congregational Church the Medical Fund or the

Emergency fund. Donation may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com