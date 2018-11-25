Four sent to Panhandle hospital after rollover

The Nebraska State Patrol says four people were transported to a hospital in the Panhandle after a serious rollover accident.



A 2005 Chevrolet Equinox was in a crash on Highway 71 between Scottsbluff and I-80 at approximately 2:30p.m. on Sunday. The vehicle drove off a northbound road, rolled through a snow-packed median and southbound lanes before coming to rest on its wheels, according to NSP Public Relations Director Cody Thomas.

The driver was transported by life-flight with serious injuries, according to Thomas. Three other juvenile occupants were transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries or to get checked out. No names have been released at this time.



The Nebraska State Patrol responded to approximately 100 weather-related incidents since midnight on Sunday, including 20 crashes and more than 70 motorist assists, Thomas said.