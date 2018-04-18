Four Prisoners Charged With Arson And Other Crimes In Connection With A Fire And Disturbance

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Four prisoners have been charged with arson and other crimes in connection with a fire and disturbance at the Nebraska prisons’ Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

Prison officials say the disturbance on April 7 last year involved more than a dozen inmates and lasted less than two hours. No serious injuries to staff or inmates were reported.

The four are 27-year-old Matthew Pavey, who is serving 75 years to life for a Lincoln slaying; 56-year-old Gage Capone, who is serving 30 to 50 years for terroristic threats; 32-year-old Patrick Carey, who is serving four to eight years for drug and other convictions; and 26-year-old Zachary Mueller, who is serving life for killing a Colorado man and stuffing his body in a barrel.

Court records don’t list attorneys for them in the new cases.