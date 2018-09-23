Four New State Fishing Records Set In Nebraska This Summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Four new state fishing records have been set in Nebraska.

The state Game and Parks Commission said three of the records were set for underwater spearfishing and one was set for rod and reel fishing.

Mike Ban of Elbert, Colorado, speared a 30-pound, 7-ounce bigmouth buffalo at a private sandpit lake in Dawson County in June.

Ryan Malo of Cheyenne, Wyoming, speared a 16-pound, 2-ounce wiper at Lake McConaughy in Keith County in July.

Ryan Reynolds of Lexington, Nebraska, speared an 8-pound, 12-ounce river carpsucker on July 14 at Lake McConaughy.

Don Musser of Tryon, Nebraska, caught a 3-pound, 15-ounce tiger trout on rod and reel with a nightcrawler Aug. 20 near Paxton in Keith County.