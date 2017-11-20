Four CSC Students, Two Alumnae Earn Recognition At Nebraska SHAPE Conference

By Kelsey R. Brummels, CSC College Relations

CHADRON – Chadron State College Health, Physical Education and Recreation faculty members honored four students with major of the year awards during the 2017 Nebraska Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) Conference hosted Nov. 6-7, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Students honored were Nicholas Colgate of Rio Rico, Ariz., Health Education Major of the Year, Jyssica Forch of Stratton, Neb., Recreation and Sports Management Major of the Year, Marco Sanchez of Casper, Wyo., Physical Education Major of the Year and Dacia Stuhr of Bradshaw, Neb., Exercise Science Major of the Year.

Dr. Dawn Brammer, associate professor in Health, Physical Education and Recreation, said students who received awards were nominated and voted on by CSC HPER faculty. Selection was based on academic performance, ability to work with others, involvement in events hosted by the HPER department and other categories.

“We feel the efforts from these four students are a great representation of what our majors are capable of in their particular fields,” Brammer said.

The annual SHAPE conference featured various speakers and breakout sessions aimed toward K-12 education, including health, physical education, dance and strength training, Brammer said.

An awards ceremony the first night of the conference recognized several students and educators from across the state. Stuhr was the only CSC student able to attend the ceremony.

In addition to the major of the year honorees, two CSC alumnae were honored at SHAPE Conference.

CSC alumna Donna Gimeson of Chadron was recognized as the 2017 Dance Teacher of the Year. Gimeson, a 2005 graduate, is the director of Consuming Fire School of Dance in Chadron.

Another alumna, Brenda Fritzler of Chadron, was selected for the 2017 Service Award. Fritzler, a 1993 graduate, is employed by Lunchtime Solutions and works as the food service director for Chadron Public Schools.

HPER faculty members Brammer and Dr. Donna Ritzen, associate professor in Health, Physical Education and Recreation, both attended and presented at the conference.

Brammer serves as the Parliamentarian on the Nebraska SHAPE board and co-presented the pre-conference training “Empowering Fitness Education Champions: A Presidential Youth Fitness Program.”

Ritzen presented a breakout session titled “Two Step: Learn to Dance/Teach the Basic and Advanced Steps.”

Chadron State College students, from left to right, Marco Sanchez of Casper, Wyo., Jyssica Forch of Stratton, Neb., and Dacia Stuhr of Bradshaw, Neb., are recipients of the CSC HPER department’s Major of the Year awards. Not pictured: Nicholas Colgate of Rio Rico, Ariz. (Photo by Kelsey R. Brummels/Chadron State College)

Chadron State College student Dacia Stuhr of Bradshaw, Neb., and Dr. Donna Ritzen, associate professor in Health, Physical Education and Recreation, pose at the 2017 SHAPE NE State Conference hosted in Lincoln, Neb., Nov. 6-7. Stuhr was selected by CSC HPER faculty members to receive the Exercise Science Major of the Year award. (Courtesy Photo)

Donna Gimeson, Chadron State College alumna, left, is recognized as SHAPE Nebraska Dance Teacher of the Year for 2017. (Courtesy photo)

Chadron State College alumna Brenda Fritzler, left, is recognized as the 2017 Nebraska SHAPE Service Award recipient during the SHAPE Conference, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Lincoln, Neb. (Courtesy photo)