Four CSC students accepted to law schools

CHADRON – Four Chadron State College students who graduated within the past year have been accepted to law schools. They are Todd Roenfeldt of Chadron, Brianna Wilson of Ogallala, Neb., Rose MacClure of Whiting, Iowa, and Samantha Merrill of Hot Springs, S.D.



MacClure graduated in the summer of 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Justice Studies: Legal Studies. She has been working as a paralegal with the Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Ossian, Vogl & Snyder law firm in Chadron. She has been accepted to the University of Nebraska College of Law and the University of Wyoming College of Law. She will attend UNL-Law.

Merrill graduated in May with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Justice Studies: Legal Studies and a History minor. She has been accepted to the University of Nebraska College of Law, the University of Colorado School of Law, and the University of South Dakota School of Law. She will attend the University of South Dakota.

Roenfeldt graduated in May 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts in Justice Studies: Legal Studies. He is the general manager of ACE Hardware in Chadron and has been accepted to the University of Nebraska College of Law where he will enroll this fall.

Wilson graduated in December 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts in Justice Studies: Criminal Justice with a Law emphasis. She worked for “The Eagle” as a reporter and executive assistant. She has been accepted to the University of Nebraska College of Law, Creighton Law, and New England Law in Boston. This summer she’s working as an intern at West Central Nebraska Development District, Inc. in Ogallala, and as an independent graphic designer for the Indigenous Education Foundation of Tanzania. She will attend UNL-Law.