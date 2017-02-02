Four Alliance Bulldogs, Chadron’s Fernandez join Chadron State on National Signing Day

Thirty-three high school seniors signed National Letters of Intent to play football at Chadron State College on National Signing Day, February 1, according to CSC head football coach Jay Long .

“We signed 33 promising recruits today,” said Long, “with 27 of those coming from the core states we recruit. I think we got a great mix of athletes at every position.”

The four core states Long mentioned are Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

The 13 Nebraskans in the class so far make up more than one-third of the total. Those include in-state prospects Brendan Brehmer, Brody Brennan, Lane Lauder, and Gage Rolls of Alliance; Tyler Gideon and Tori Huffman of Burwell; Marcus Fernandez of Chadron, Noah Kerchal of Benkelman, Isaac Larson of McCook, Kobe Paez of Scottsbluff, Denton Payne of Hemingford, Cade Pokorny of Dunning, and Jayden Songster of North Platte.

Nearly as many – nine – come from Colorado. Those are teammates Karson Avila and Moe Wyatt of Aurora, Thomas Cross of Monument, Ed Fritzler of Eaton, Tyler Hyland of Fort Collins, Bryce Johnson of Elizabeth, Jaxon King of Fleming, Chad Mikelson of Julesberg, and Brian Sanchez of Lakewood.

From Wyoming there are three. Bryson Delbridge of Cheyenne Central, Kaleb Fackrell of Evanston, and Blake Waite of Green River will make up the Cowboy State contingent.

South Dakotans in the signing class will include Branson Taylor of Box Elder and Chase Thurness of Rapid City.

Two others – Sean Bouie of Miami and Rubens Jerome of Boca Raton – are joining the Eagle program from Florida.

The remaining four are Brandon Cowart of Houston, Texas; Austin Rapp of Moville, Iowa; Brenden Hall of Folsom, California; and Karl McIntyre of Gilbert, Arizona.

Fourteen of the prospects project to help out on offense, while 17 of them are projected to fill a defensive position. Two specialists are also among them.

Four players – Fackrell, Fernandez, Mikelson, and Rapp – come from “legacy” families, where a parent is a former Chadron State student-athlete.

Additional players are expected to add to the number in the coming weeks and months.