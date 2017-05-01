Foster T. “Tom” Johnson, Sr., 81, died Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff following injuries sustained in an accident.

He was born August 6, 1935 in Lakeside, Nebraska to Hanford and Dollie (Hall) Johnson.

“Tom” was a lifetime area resident of the Alliance and surrounding areas. He began his career working for the 7-UP Bottling Company where he worked for over 17 years. He then went on to work for Ellsworth Hydraulic Repair for 10 years before beginning work at Neuswangers in Alliance. Following his time at Neuswangers, he worked for Green Acres farms and Weston Mobile Mix.

He was a 4-H Horse leader for several years and was also a Bit-N-Boots Horse Club and Cattle Capital Rodeo Club supporter.

He is survived by his children, Deb (Ron) Henzler of Alliance, Linda (Bill) Cole of Globe, AZ and Foster T. “Tom” Jr. (Jodell) Johnson of Centennial, CO. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sally (Dusty) Bryner, Leisa Grant, Jarid (Ashley) Grant, Scott Henzler, Jean Potmesil, Emily Policky, Hank Policky, Rachel Stafford, Deidre Dozier, and Rebecca (Hank) Twilt; 17 great grandchildren; and his sister-in-law’s, Marilyn Johnson, Sarah Johnson and Betty Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wives, June, Deb and Alberta, his sister Beth, and brothers, Bruce, Gordon and Blake

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. John’s United Lutheran Church. Pastor Tim Stadem will officiate. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, April 30 from 3-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Bit-N-Boots Horse Club, C/O Sally Bryner, 873 CR 66, Hemingford, Nebraska, 69348, the Cattle Capital Rodeo Club, C/O the Alliance Chamber of Commerce, 305 Box Butte Ave., Alliance, Nebraska, 69301, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.