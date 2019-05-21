Fort Robinson History Center announces seasonal opening, hires new site supervisor

Crawford – The Fort Robinson History Center, a Nebraska Tourism Passport destination for 2019, has officially opened for the 2019 tourist season. The History Center is now open daily from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. until Labor Day.



The history center, a branch museum of History Nebraska, is also excited to announce the hiring of Ernest Gendron as the new site supervisor. Gendron says he is looking forward to helping visitors connect to all aspects of Fort Robinson’s rich history.

“I am very excited about the upcoming season here at Fort Robinson History Center,” says Gendron. “I’m probably looking most forward to being able to share cultural information with visitors concerning my Nakoda peoples, as well as the history of this place in terms of our Lakota relatives and the others that have called this place home over the years. Since we are starting to introduce some more interactive opportunities to the interpretation out here, I am anticipating some fascinating conversations and exchanges as well.”

Fort Robinson, one of the great historic places of the American West, began in 1874 as a temporary encampment during the Indian Wars. The post survived beyond the frontier period and was used by the U.S. Army after World War II. The History Center and Museum allow visitors to learn about the fort’s history and better understand its role in our state and nation’s past.