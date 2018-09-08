Fort Lewis rallies past CSC in RMAC volleyball opener

Fort Lewis started slow but rallied to win the final three sets to defeat Chadron State, 17-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 Friday night in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Chadron State, now 2-7 and 0-1 in the RMAC, had only two attack errors in set one while hitting .273 but the Skyhawks answered by winning the next three sets.

“We played the best we’ve played all season in the first set,” Head Coach Riann Mullis said. “After the first set we came out flat and didn’t play consistent.”

Fort Lewis (1-4, 1-0 RMAC) was led by Bailey Longacre, who had a match high 14 kills and Haley Christiansen who had 12 kills and 10 digs.

Despite the loss, multiple players recorded solid numbers for the Eagles. Shelby Schouten led the team with 11 kills and Aracely Hernandez recorded her first career double-double, with 10 kills and 10 digs.

Also for Chadron State, Ashton Burditt had a match-high 23 digs, Madison Webb finished with 36 assists and 11 digs and Karli Noble added 10 more digs and a service ace.

“When we step on the court tomorrow, we need to use this situation as motivation,” Mullis said. “We can’t continue to take our foot off the gas and need to show people the team we are and what we practice.”

The Eagles will play Adams State today (Saturday) at 5 p.m.