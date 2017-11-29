Former Western Nebraska Stars Daum, Eliason Play Big Roles Tuesday Night

A pair of former Nebraska Panhandle prep basketball stars were big contributors to their colleges Tuesday night.

Kimball’s Mike Daum led South Dakota State past Ole Miss in Oxford, 99-97 in overtime. Daum cashed in six three-pointers as part of his 26-point outburst down in SEC country. He finished with seven rebounds and three steals in his 33 minutes of floor time.

Chadron graduate Spencer Eliason played 26 minutes for North Dakota State and snagged five rebounds to go along with three steals for the Bison against Stephen F. Austin. NDSU had a tough shooting night at 38 percent; Eliason was 1 of 5 from the floor with two points and SFA won 54-50.