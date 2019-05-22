Former western Nebraska county treasurer blasts board for her ouster

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A former western Nebraska county treasurer who was ousted by county commissioners has blasted the board for her removal.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners cited a state lawMay 13 in removing Lorie Koertner for “neglecting or refusing to render any account or settlement required by law.”

The North Platte Telegraph reports that Koertner appeared briefly Monday at a Board of Commissioners hearing and read a statement in which she said “not one dollar belonging to the county or its political subdivisions has ever been unaccounted for (and) not one report or account required by law has not been rendered timely” from the time she was sworn in Jan. 3.

Board chairman Joe Hewgley said Wednesday that the board took no action Monday to rescind Koertner’s dismissal. He referred other questions to Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright, who declined to answer questions.