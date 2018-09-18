Former Teacher, Husker Imprisoned In Child Sex Assault Case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Lincoln schoolteacher and Husker football player has been sentenced to prison in a child sex assault case.

Lancaster County District Court records say 41-year-old Sean Applegate was given 15 to 20 years at his Lincoln court hearing Tuesday. The records say he’d pleaded no contest to intentional child abuse and attempted sexual assault of a child.

He was arrested in April last year after a woman reported that she had been molested by him between 2013 and 2014, starting when she was 15.

Applegate was a wingback for Nebraska, 1996-1999. He had worked as an industrial arts teacher at Pound Middle School.