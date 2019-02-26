Former sheriff’s deputy faces another sex assault charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy is facing another sexual assault charge in southeast Nebraska.

Lancaster County Court records say 30-year-old Nicholas Bridgmon, of Pleasant Dale, is charged with sexual assault of a minor. Investigators say Bridgmon had sex with a 15-year-old girl at a Lincoln apartment in August 2007, shortly after he turned 19. He’s already been charged in Johnson County with forcible sexual assault that authorities say occurred in July 2007.



His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

The Nebraska State Patrol says in court documents that investigators have linked him to at least five potential victims. The patrol investigation began with a polygraph test for a patrol job he was seeking.

Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance says Bridgmon resigned Friday.