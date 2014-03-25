FORMER SENATE, AUDITOR CANDIDATE SENTENCED IN OMAHA SCHOOL MEAT CASE

A former Nebraska Party candidate for U-S Senate and State Auditor who now lives in Tennessee, has been given two years of probation for lying about ground beef sold to Omaha Public Schools in 2011.

Kelly Rosberg, estranged wife of Nebraska Party founder Paul Rosberg, was sentenced on Monday for making false representations that tubes of ground beef sold to the district by Nebraska’s Finest Meat of Randolph…which she ran with her husband…had been federally inspected when they had not.

The company suspended operations and the couple was indicted by a grand jury in 2012…each on 6 counts of selling or conspiring to sell the meat. The Rosberg’s later separated and she moved to Tennessee.

Paul Rosberg was also charged with obstruction of justice and trying to have two witnesses killed, but accepted a plea agreement last year.

In it, he agreed to plead guilty to one meat count with prosecutors dropping all the other charges against him and all but a single misdemeanor count against his wife. Paul Rosberg was sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined $8,450 in December.

Kelly Rosberg was the Nebraska Party nominee for State Auditor in 2002 and 2006, and for the U-S Senate in 2008. She got a little over 7% of the vote in her first race for auditor and about 4% in her send. She received less than 2% in the Senate race won by Republican Mike Johanns.

Paul Rosberg ran for governor in 1986 as a Republican, drawing a little over 2% of the vote in the primary. He then formed the Nebraska Party and ran for governor in 2002, getting 3.8% of the vote. He returned to the GOP in 2010 and finished second in a 3 candidate primary for the Public Service Commission.