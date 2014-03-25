A former Nebraska Party candidate for U-S Senate and State Auditor who now lives in Tennessee, has been given two years of probation for lying about ground beef sold to Omaha Public Schools in 2011.
Kelly Rosberg, estranged wife of Nebraska Party founder Paul Rosberg, was sentenced on Monday for making false representations that tubes of ground beef sold to the district by Nebraska’s Finest Meat of Randolph…which she ran with her husband…had been federally inspected when they had not.
The company suspended operations and the couple was indicted by a grand jury in 2012…each on 6 counts of selling or conspiring to sell the meat. The Rosberg’s later separated and she moved to Tennessee.
Paul Rosberg was also charged with obstruction of justice and trying to have two witnesses killed, but accepted a plea agreement last year.
In it, he agreed to plead guilty to one meat count with prosecutors dropping all the other charges against him and all but a single misdemeanor count against his wife. Paul Rosberg was sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined $8,450 in December.
Kelly Rosberg was the Nebraska Party nominee for State Auditor in 2002 and 2006, and for the U-S Senate in 2008. She got a little over 7% of the vote in her first race for auditor and about 4% in her send. She received less than 2% in the Senate race won by Republican Mike Johanns.
Paul Rosberg ran for governor in 1986 as a Republican, drawing a little over 2% of the vote in the primary. He then formed the Nebraska Party and ran for governor in 2002, getting 3.8% of the vote. He returned to the GOP in 2010 and finished second in a 3 candidate primary for the Public Service Commission.
Comments
Elias P Rosberg says
Paul rosberg did nothing wrong with his meat locker. He never mixed meat, he Repackage meat. It was Federally inspected meat, just put into bigger packages for the school. It was all Expected, and foodgrade. Paul Rosberg took the Plee agreement, because they said they would put him in prison for a minimum of 20years, as well as put Kelly Rosberg in prison. Paul Rosberg did not try to Higher anyone to kill anyone. The reason why someone send that is because they were a angered worker of Paul Rosberg, that Assaulted Paul Rosberg. When Paul fired the man for vandalizing equipment the man,”joe sail”. Joe sail hit Paul Rosberg in the face then push Paul down. When “sail” brother that was a witness to the account of paul, “supposed Assassination account” sails own brother said that sail was a lier, and Paul Rosberg never asked such a thing. Paul Rosberg is 1 of the most gentle men I have ever know. My name is Elias Rosberg, Paul is my father, I have never seen him shoot a gun in my life or hit anyone or do anything violent to anyone so if you are to write a story get the facts right.