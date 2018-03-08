Former Schoolteacher Pleads Not Guilty To Sex Abuse Charges

DORCHESTER, Neb. (AP) — A former schoolteacher in southeast Nebraska has pleaded not guilty to one sexual assault and two sexual abuse charges.

Court records say 41-year-old Matthew Hoffman, of Dorchester, entered the pleas Wednesday in Saline County District Court. No trial date has been set, but a pretrial conference is scheduled for May 2.

Law enforcement accounts that led to Hoffman’s arrest have been sealed from public view.

Hoffman is chairman of the Dorchester village board of trustees. He resigned his Crete High School position last month.