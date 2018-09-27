Former Sandhills Resident Publishes Newest Book (Interview)

The Alliance Public Library is excited to host Bernard (Bernie) Burgess, Sandhills author, for a Presentation and Book Signing event in the Community Room on Thursday, September 27 at 7 pm! A retired Air Force officer and now living near Bee Branch, Arkansas, he has recently published his newest book, “Bert and Norah: The Nickel Dime Murders”. This fictional romantic mystery and crime thriller is available on Amazon.com as both an E-book and paperback. Bernard grew up on a ranch south of Ashby, is a 1965 graduate of Hyannis High School and a 1970 graduate from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He retired from the US Air Force in 1990. KCOW Morning Show Host Jason Wentworth sat down with Burgess on Thursday morning to talk about his book, you can hear that audio below.