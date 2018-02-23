Former Prison Guard Sentenced For Smuggling Cellphone

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman accused of smuggling a cellphone to a prisoner while working at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln has been sent to jail.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 22-year-old Selena Kelly was sentenced Thursday to a year behind bars. She’d pleaded no contest to unlawful acts by a corrections employee. Authorities say she delivered the phone to inmate between Dec. 18 and Dec. 23, 2016. She’d worked at the prison since March that year. She was fired Dec. 23.

Her attorney, Bill Chapin, said during her sentencing hearing that Kelly was very remorseful.